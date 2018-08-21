SEC Media Days Football
Fans seek autographs from NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/John Amis) ORG XMIT: GAJA112

 John Amis

It’s bad enough that Alabama stole our football coach and their team breaks our hearts every November.

Now, they’re trying to annex Baton Rouge.

Smiley Anders’ sleuths have discovered that a schedule on their football tickets lists their Nov. 3 tilt against LSU as taking place in “Baton Rouge, AL.”

We’re not going to give away Baton Rouge, but there is no point going to war over this.

Let's make peace by offering a trade. We’ll give them all the politicians in Baton Rouge in return for Nick Saban.

So, what do you say Alabama? Do we have a deal?

