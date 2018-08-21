It’s bad enough that Alabama stole our football coach and their team breaks our hearts every November.
Now, they’re trying to annex Baton Rouge.
Smiley Anders’ sleuths have discovered that a schedule on their football tickets lists their Nov. 3 tilt against LSU as taking place in “Baton Rouge, AL.”
We’re not going to give away Baton Rouge, but there is no point going to war over this.
Let's make peace by offering a trade. We’ll give them all the politicians in Baton Rouge in return for Nick Saban.
So, what do you say Alabama? Do we have a deal?