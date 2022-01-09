Politicians rarely get the terms they expect. No matter how much they plan and strategize, events have a way of setting the agenda.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell knows that well. A post-Katrina neighborhood activist who served on the City Council before she was elected in 2017, she entered office promising to tackle entrenched inequities and substandard infrastructure.
Not in the plan were a crippling cyberattack; a deadly hotel construction site collapse; a Carnival season marred by fatal float accidents and, as we later learned, one of the nation’s early COVID-19 surges; an economically devastating pandemic; and a quick-developing, surprisingly damaging hurricane.
It’s been a lot, to put it mildly, but then running a poor, aging, tourism-dependent and environmentally vulnerable city is not for the faint of heart.
Cantrell, who will be sworn in for a second and final term Monday, proved herself up to the challenges in the voters’ eyes — particularly, we believe, by ordering stringent precautions to fight a virus that killed too many friends and loved ones, an approach that helped bring repeated surges under control.
Among the other high points of her first term were the deal she wrested from tourism interests to secure more money for the always depleted Sewerage & Water Board, and a successful drive to raise the wages of low-paid workers.
Yet she enters her second term with much on her plate.
Violent crime, including carjackings, is on a frightening rise, and the New Orleans Police Department remains understaffed. Residential trash collection, already spotty before Hurricane Ida, collapsed after the storm is now down to once-a-week pick-up; the mayor is working to bring some privatized operations back in-house and rebid one of two major contracts. Affordable housing remains scarce. Frustration over short-term rentals bubbled up throughout the campaign season, with much criticism aimed at the administration’s enforcement of the city’s ordinance.
Late in her term, she wound up in a showdown with neighborhood and cultural advocates — and the City Council — over her desire to locate a new City Hall at the Municipal Auditorium site in Treme. Carnival is around the corner, and after a year without, Cantrell promises to do everything possible to stage parades, even as the omicron variant messes with everyone’s plans.
New Orleans remains a major economic engine in the state, but there’s a sense that people are tired. You hear the word “malaise” around the city more than at any time since the Carter presidency.
That said, there are reasons for hope. Leisure tourism is coming back, and festivals and conventions will too, eventually. There’s federal money to address longstanding needs, including infrastructure, and some friendly faces in the Biden administration — including Cantrell’s predecessor Mitch Landrieu — to hopefully help.
Despite the inherent unpredictability of the job, Cantrell’s got big plans for new development in New Orleans East and downtown, contracting reform, public transportation that better meets residents' needs and investment in early childhood education.
She can’t do it alone. In endorsing her for reelection, we cheered Cantrell’s toughness but also suggested that a more collaborative approach might serve her well. That’s especially true now that the same electorate that gave her a second term also chose a fiercely independent City Council.
We wish her smoother sailing than she got the first term, and a chance to tackle her ambitious agenda without being distracted by crisis after crisis.
Tough times may test leaders, but New Orleans is really due for a break.