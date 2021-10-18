Olin John “Leroy” Evans’ everyday existence was marginalized, lonely. That was easy to know.
Evans, 71, died alone last month in his central Lafayette apartment, a curiosity to those who for years watched him ride his bicycle on Jefferson Street. He was a familiar presence at the public library and in local coffee shops — somewhat disheveled, seldom gabby — a solitary figure who for years pedaled to and from his former quarters at the notoriously shabby Less Pay Motel and, more recently, from his Cedar Crest apartment.
But within his own mind, within his own walls, across a thousand canvasses, Evans lived a life of compulsive brilliance as a visual artist. That’s what friends and admirers maintain.
“He would go nuts if he couldn’t paint,” said Barry Ancelet, a 1969 classmate of Evans’ from Cathedral Carmel High. So Ancelet and many others did what they could to keep their old schoolmate alive and functioning as an artist, even when what pleased Evans most — his brushes, paint and pursuit of the beauty he could create — were what bedeviled him, as well.
Classmates remember Evans as a gifted athlete and self-taught musician at Cathedral Carmel. But painting drove his passions most. He churned out volumes of work simply to make his rent. And unbeknown to most people in Lafayette, a small but loyal group of friends and admirers routinely trekked to his apartment to buy what art he would sell.
Dr. Jimmy Adams, who used to show some of Evans’ work from his own gallery, said Evans was too contrary to become commercially successful. He loathed art’s business side and showed that disdain.
Nonetheless, Evans left behind a large body of work — at least 500 paintings, perhaps more than 1,000 — which are mostly held in private hands now. Ancelet said Evans’ body of work included Cajun themes — he spoke Cajun French in the home of his grandparents, who reared him — as well as portraits and landscapes and still life.
One piece hangs in the Hilliard Art Museum. An admirer saw one in the President’s Mansion at UL Lafayette. Adams said Cajun art luminary George Rodrigue owned five or six Evans paintings.
The art will survive the artist, Adams said. Someday, folks will know Evans as more than just the silent man on the bicycle.
Quite often, as the importance of culture to Louisiana both economically and socially is more broadly understood, the actual work of "culture-bearers" has been subsumed in sociological, or worse, economists' terms. That seems to drain some of the romance from the pursuit of excellence that is fundamental to what is so broadly called a culture. Are artists stereotypically anti-social? Perhaps and sometimes, but above all they must have a drive to draw from their region and culture, which Leroy Evans did.
This is not to lament Evans’ life or lonely journey but to celebrate what he accomplished — the triumph of his work over the hurdles of his perceived illness. It is to celebrate the loyalty of friends who were there for him in life and in death.
It is to affirm that what is beautiful and rare can spring forth from unlikely origins — from a silent man on a bicycle, riding to his room at a shabby hotel.