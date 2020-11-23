Twenty years ago, America contemplated isolation.
Not from SARS or Ebola or other diseases, but self-inflicted withdrawal from the robust social life of this country.
Robert Putnam’s study, “Bowling Alone,” used the decline in bowling leagues — among many other indicators — to suggest that Americans were withdrawing from each other. From the days of Alexis de Tocqueville’s visit to early America, foreign observers have always remarked on how much we are a country of community.
That was eroding, Putnam reported, as effects from television viewing to lower voter turnout to lower church attendance made us more of a nation of loners.
Striking today, even after all we’ve been through in 2020.
The gatherings on Zoom, the lockdowns that have inevitably caused business failures, the social unrest and a presidential election that underlined how much there are two Americas unwilling to talk civilly to each other — little of that was contemplated then.
For Alexandra Hudson writing in National Affairs, “the condition of American civil society is more complex than a modern reader of ‘Bowling Alone’ might imagine. Yet the book’s core insights remain essential.”
We agree but also see arguments that somewhat moderate the problems identified by Putnam, who worked on civic engagement projects in Louisiana, particularly in Baton Rouge.
He noted then from surveys that Louisiana’s capital city has positive indicators of social engagement, particularly if you factor in church attendance. Leaving aside theological duties, places of worship are social centers and include vast numbers of people engaged with each other across Louisiana. Faith without works does not exist in Louisiana.
Further, Louisiana is a social place in some ways more comfortable for a de Tocqueville from France than a Midwesterner from today’s United States. Carnival in New Orleans, and in many other cities in our state, probably hurt us in spreading COVID-19 early on, but who in Louisiana would want to give up those experiences?
We’d also argue that the Putnam analysis only goes so far in public life. The vast voter turnout in 2020 would skew his statistical studies upward.
Americans have focused much attention on the hostility of the two political camps of 2020 to each other, but ultimately the famous Donald Trump rallies were composed of citizens coming together in common purpose. And the winner in 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden, stressed national unity and character more than any specific issue.
We ought to pay attention to essential insights from Putnam but we also have reason to think that the community character of 2020 is dented but still very much part of us.