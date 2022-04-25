Fiscally responsible politicians in New York State – who knew there were any – are hyperventilating about their governor’s proposal to contribute $600 million toward a $1.4 billion stadium to keep the Bills in Buffalo.
It’s not our role here in the provinces to opine on how a state with an economy bigger than Russia spends its money. But we here in Louisiana are familiar with the challenges of keeping an NFL team in a small market. San Diego and Oakland lost their NFL teams because they wouldn’t play ball. In New York, even the Giants and Jets were coaxed across the Hudson River to New Jersey.
Buffalo’s new stadium would cost about a quarter of the price of the Rams’ and Chargers’ venue in Inglewood, Calif. The state would chip in $600 million and Erie County another $250 million.
All of which should put into perspective the ongoing $450 million renovation of the Caesars Superdome.
The retooling is part of a deal in progress with Gayle Benson to keep the team in New Orleans for decades to come. The state’s contribution was to have been $90 million, but legislative leaders balked and so far have committed about $50 million. The Saints are chipping in $150 million and the rest will come from the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, which receives dedicated tourism taxes.
To be a Saints fan is to believe in underdogs, so we’re rooting for Buffalo to keep its team.
We’re well on the way to keeping ours, for pennies on the dollar.