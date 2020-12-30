How grand was it to watch the Saints vanquish the Vikings on Friday, eliminating the team that booted them from the NFL playoffs two of the past three seasons?
What folks will most remember is watching Alvin Kamara run for six touchdowns, tying a record set in 1929, a month after the stock market crash.
They will tell their children and grandchildren about how Kamara did it in the spirit of the holiday, wearing a red shoe on his right foot and a green shoe on his left.
Kamara may wind up in the Hall of Fame some day, and the shoes might go there too.
But wait. The shoes may get Kamara in trouble because they violate the NFL’s uniform code.
The league fines players for all sorts of violations, and Saints fans will remember when it tried to penalize Demario Davis for wearing a “Man of God” headband. Fans were not amused and the league backed down.
So it wouldn’t be surprising to see the grandees of the so-called “No Fun League” try to come down on Kamara for his holiday attire.
The freshly minted record setter seems prepared for whatever comes his way.
"If they fine me, whatever it is, I’ll just match it and donate it to charity," Kamara said.
Is Roger Goodell a Grinch? We’re fixing to find out.