Voters in the 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from Orleans and Jefferson Parishes upriver to Baton Rouge, can choose between two Democratic state senators from New Orleans in Saturday’s runoff to replace Cedric Richmond.
The Times-Picayune endorses Troy Carter.
The former City Council and state House member from Algiers would fill Richmond’s shoes as the most liberal member of Louisiana’s generally conservative delegation, which would put him right in line with the district’s political leanings. A key to Richmond’s effectiveness, though, was his ability to work across party lines on issues that matter most to our state.
Carter too has indicated that he’d fight for his beliefs while looking for ways to compromise and bring competing interests together. We think this approach would make him a strong advocate for his constituents, and for all of Louisiana.