Citizens have the responsibility to follow the laws, pay their taxes and vote for the best candidates regardless of what party they may belong to.
Over the past 51 years, I have done that. I always voted for who I thought was the best candidate. More often than not it was a Republican, but I did not vote for them because they were Republican. I did not vote for the party. I voted for them because I thought they were the best choice for the office.
I do know people who always vote their party. Democrats who always vote Democrat and Republicans who always vote Republican. In other words, they put their party ahead of their country.
Right now, I find it very hard to vote for many Republicans. As a retired civics teacher, I find it impossible to vote for Donald Trump. He is the antitheses of all the good things I tried to teach my students that our country represents.
It is almost as difficult to vote for his sycophant minions like Steve Scalise, John Kennedy or Jeff Landry. The problem is the Democrats are not providing any worthwhile alternatives.
There are many voters out there looking for good people to vote for, regardless of their party. But where are these candidates?
I don’t see anybody on the national level from either party that would satisfy anyone but the fringe voters. And that’s a shame. Indeed, it’s a crisis.
WILLIAM KNIPMEYER
retired teacher
New Orleans