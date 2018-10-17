While he would come to the job from private practice, as a partner in the New Orleans-based firm Jones Walker, Donald Washington of Lafayette has amply merited his nomination by President Donald Trump as head of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Washington served as U.S. attorney until 2010 in the 42-parish Western District of Louisiana, originally nominated to that job by President George W. Bush. A West Point graduate, Washington earned his law degree from the South Texas College of Law in Houston.

The new job is subject to Senate confirmation. Both Louisiana senators, Bill Cassidy and John N. Kennedy, applauded the nomination, as do we.

The marshals service is perhaps principally seen by the public as handling security at federal courthouses across the nation, but marshals are also responsible for transporting federal prisoners and tracking down fugitives.

Former Lafayette U.S. Attorney is White House pick to lead U.S. Marshals Service WASHINGTON — Prominent Lafayette lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Donald Washington is President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Marshals …

It is a law enforcement responsibility. Some marshals have paid the ultimate price by being killed in the line of duty.

We welcome this nomination and hope that Washington is confirmed.