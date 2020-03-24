With confirmed cases of coronavirus rising, the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday afternoon could not be unexpected.
Its effectiveness now will depend on all of us.
The statewide scope of his order reflects the rising number of cases outside metropolitan New Orleans, the initial “hot spot” for infections. With cases from Shreveport in north Louisiana to New Orleans in the south, the spread of the dangerous infections has been marked in the last few days.
The governor said he did not take this latest step lightly. With the substantial disruption in economic life already occurring because of the pandemic, any new step — similar orders had already been issued by California, Illinois and New York — seeks to further discourage gatherings and have families shelter in their homes except for essential tasks.
Given that many people had started to stay home anyway and practiced the mandates of social distancing when seeing others outside, the new order will not change much for them. Rather, it should drive home the urgency of avoiding contacts that can spread the unfortunately highly contagious coronavirus.
The governor invoked a phrase we’ve come to hear a lot: "If we want to flatten the curve, we have to take action today."
The idea behind these orders nationwide is not to contain the spread of the virus entirely, because that may be practically impossible. If too many people become seriously ill at one time, though, the nation’s hospitals and medical professionals may be overwhelmed.
That is a goal worth striving for. Lives may depend on “flattening the curve” to avoid a catastrophic spike in sick people flooding medical facilities nationwide.
The governor’s order is hardly house arrest. One can still go shop for food and groceries and pharmacies will be open. Restaurants can serve take-out meals with drive-thru windows already getting a lot of business.
Nevertheless, this is a serious step up in terms of trying to limit physical contacts that can spread the disease.
Will it work? Only if people abide by the rules.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell had earlier issued such an order for her city, and she made a telling comment with it, that people should not seek ways to become an exception to the rules.
Looking for ways around the new order should not be the attitude.
There is no question that this is inconvenient for all and economically hurtful, particularly to small businesses, retailers and many others. Still, the sooner that the curve is flattened, the more lives are saved.
We urge everyone to abide by the spirit as well as the letter of the governor’s new order.