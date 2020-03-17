New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell didn’t mince words when she called out the revelers who gathered en masse in around some of the city’s bars over the weekend, including on Bourbon Street and in the Irish Channel, site of Saturday's canceled St. Patrick’s Day parade.
"This is a crisis. This is real. You have to pay attention. The news this morning of a second death in Orleans Parish is heartbreaking, personally — and is additional tragic news for the people of our City. We are losing loved ones,” she said Sunday. “We all have a role to play — every resident in this City. 'Social distancing' isn’t a buzzword — it’s a way to save lives and slow the spread of this infection in our community."
Cantrell’s signature bluntness, in this case, was and remains welcome.
The vast majority of residents are cooperating and heeding warnings about how to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus; Cantrell singled out the Mardi Gras Indians, whose big Super Sunday celebration was canceled, for particular praise. A targeted public crackdown on those who aren’t is entirely appropriate.
So far, the mayor has largely risen to the daunting challenge the virus’ rampant spread poses by taking decisive action while acting collaboratively. She’s presented a serious and united front with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration, and ordered closures and cancellations where warranted. Her administration jumped on the opportunity to take part in a federal pilot program to provide drive-through testing for health care workers, first responders and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk. New Orleans is one of four cities nationwide to be included; officials hope the testing will start midweek.
Shortly after her lengthy Sunday afternoon news conference, Cantrell announced a series of restrictions on restaurants and bars, including earlier closing times and limited seating, even as other cities and states were instituting more drastic shutdowns. Cantrell said she consulted with the restaurant community before issuing her order, and was clearly trying to find the proper balance between public safety and the preservation of one of the city’s vital industries. With still more dire warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arriving Monday, Edwards announced a full shutdown of restaurant table service as well as bars, movie theaters and casinos.
The one sour note Cantrell hit Sunday was a shot at media organizations for contacting the mayor’s office to try to verify information reporters have heard. This is a standard and responsible part of the news gathering process aimed at producing the sort of “quality journalism” that Cantrell said matters.
There’s no reason to pick this particular fight, especially now. Cantrell, and the rest of us, have much bigger fish to fry.