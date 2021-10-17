In theory, everybody’s in favor of accountability.
In practice, many elected and appointed leaders in public education want to stifle it at every opportunity.
Opportunity came knocking in the form of COVID-19.
Louisiana’s state school board voted to shelve public-school letter grades this year. That requires approval of the U.S. Department of Education, but its nod is expected. Most states have already been given permission to do the same thing.
Can anyone argue that the past two years have not seen extraordinary disruption, in schools as well as in our larger society?
And to the extent that test scores show drops in student performance, there’s a lot of evidence that we’ve not been in normal times. Louisiana started lower than most every state but we still saw drops in test scores, both in the state-level test and the ACT college admissions test. The national scores suffered, too.
So we don’t disagree with the decision of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to seek the federal waiver of letter grades. Nor did anyone else.
Except the education establishment, in the form of representatives of school boards and their appointees, school superintendents.
At issue was not suspension of letter grades. But those grades are only summary judgments based on much more detailed school performance scores, the heart of the accountability process.
BESE and state Superintendent Cade Brumley opted to make available to districts their school performance scores, even if they are derived in a year of such extensive disruption of business as usual.
Brumley emphasized that the data would be advisory, without a letter grade and not carrying the weight the grades typically do. There will not be penalties typically resulting from dismal school performance scores in D- and F-rated schools.
An elected BESE member, Holly Boffy of Lafayette, backed providing the data to systems. After all, she noted, schools that have actually performed well during these years of disruption ought to get at least informal credit for it.
You’d have thought that Boffy had suggested bringing back corporal punishment for local superintendents and school board members.
Janet Pope, executive director of the Louisiana School Boards Association, questioned the value of the scores and said they could disrupt efforts by school districts to recover from the pandemic and multiple hurricanes.
More data is bad?
Michael Faulk, executive director of Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said even if the school performance scores are supposed to be advisory, they will unofficially be linked to letter grades and could be misused.
Misused? How?
We don’t know anyone in public education professionally, or interested in it as citizen and taxpayer, who will not bend to the reality of the pandemic. Some of the data from which the school performance scores are derived are going to be sketchy.
That’s why BESE and Brumley are wise to seek the federal waiver on the consequences of letter grades.
The discussion about the school performance scores was a case of superintendents and local school board members again taking aim at anything that smacks of measurement of the success — or failure — of public education.
We would remind those at the discussion that “public” means something in public education. It is that taxpayers are investing in schools and in the academic futures of the next generation.
Denying the taxpayers data about school performance is wrong. But even when superintendents and local school boards won the argument about letter grades, they could not help but want to attack the data upon which accountability is based.