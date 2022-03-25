To prepare a new five-year plan, the Baton Rouge Chamber hired the consulting firm of Ernst & Young to compare Baton Rouge to 39 similar cities and regions, including Asheville, North Carolina; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The results: Baton Rouge ranked highest in innovation and entrepreneurial initiative, and sixth overall. But the area ranked last in livability, weighted down by violent crime and traffic congestion.
The chamber spent more than a year in meetings, listening to about 2,000 people in the nine parishes it serves, according to President Adam Knapp.
The result of all that studying and listening was revealed this month at an exuberant celebration, as the chamber committed itself to four key goals: increasing the number of young professionals by 5%, adding 500 jobs in emerging sectors, attracting $100 million in private capital for disinvested communities and boosting positive perceptions of the area.
“There’s a sense of urgency that Baton Rouge needs to kick it up a notch,” Knapp said. “From what we heard from investors, it’s time to roll for Baton Rouge, that we’re not going fast enough.”
So the theme of the plan and of the event was upbeat: Bring It!
Baton Rouge’s civic community has responded to the plan and the message.
Knapp said about $20 million in cash and in-kind contributions have been raised so far — the highest total BRAC has ever brought in during a campaign.
“We have found we can punch above our weight class,” he said.