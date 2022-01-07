John Madden, who passed away last month, was an NFL icon — first as a coach and then as a groundbreaking broadcaster and then as a video game brand.
And he had a great impact on Louisiana, but not in the way you might expect.
Madden led the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons and won a Super Bowl in 1977. During that decade, the Saints plowed through six different coaches and never had a winning record. But the Saints did win a moral victory with a tie against Madden’s powerful Raiders in 1971.
But Madden’s biggest effect on Louisiana was culinary. He made the turducken into a fixture of the American Thanksgiving diet — if you can use the term “diet” to describe what winds up on the table on the fourth Thursday of November.
It all began a quarter-century ago, when Madden was in town to broadcast a Saints-Rams game. Through the intervention of Bob Delgiorno, a WWL radio broadcaster, a turducken from Gourmet Butcher Block on Belle Chasse Highway in Gretna found its way to the press box.
The turducken is a holiday season mash-up of a turkey, a chicken and a duck which presents itself to the diner as a six-legged bird.
“The first one I even had I was doing a game in New Orleans,” Madden told The New York Times in 2002.
"The PR guy for the Saints brought me one. And he brought it to the booth. It smelled and looked so good. I didn't have any plates or silverware or anything, and I just started eating it with my hands."
"And when you get the whole combination — the oyster dressing, the spicy dressing and the rest — it's pretty doggone good," he said.
From then on, the turducken played a starring role in Madden’s holiday season broadcasts.
That was good for business at Gourmet Butcher Block, and the owners, Glen and Leah Mistich, sent the coach two turduckens every holiday season.
John Madden was a towering success because of his boundless appetite for football, friendship and food. Including turducken.