Maybe there is not much to remember fondly about our pandemic days, but one thing was surely the drop in traffic.
Unfortunately, wide-open roads have led to many people speeding.
The good news was that some 64,500 people injured in car crashes in our state last year was the lowest number since the state began compiling detailed statistics in 1988, reported LSU’s Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety.
But at the same time, crashes of cars — including hitting those on bicycles, or pedestrians — killed 828 persons, the highest number of deaths in a single year since 2008.
The pandemic effect was that “less traffic led to more speeding, and too many people were not wearing their seat belts, which always leads to more fatalities,” observed Lisa Freeman, director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. “It’s truly tragic because many of those fatalities could have been prevented if drivers would obey the speed limit and everyone would buckle up.”
That last about seat belts is true in any year. But the dramatic changes in daily life during the coronavirus pandemic included some positives, like more time at home with family during work-at-home days, but also the exacerbation of bad habits like speeding.
Traffic is returning to normal, with all its frustrations, but we hope that people will learn a lesson pointed out by Freeman: Like vaccinations, seat belts save lives.
