An undeveloped stretch of four-lane road across from the River Ranch community promises to become the next big thing for retail and office space in Lafayette. Bring it on.
Projects by Rouses supermarkets and The Chimes, which operates restaurants outside LSU and in Covington, provide a harbinger of good things to come.
The Chimes will open a restaurant at the busy corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Camilla Boulevard, across from River Ranch. In locating there, the restaurant will compete with plentiful nearby dining choices, but the rising tide of cash flow may lift everyone’s boat. Household income — and disposable income — in the River Ranch area is among the highest in Lafayette.
The LSU lure may also boost The Chimes’ business. There’s no shortage of graduates in Ragin' Cajun country.
Nine-tenths of a mile east, at the corner of Camellia and Verot School Road, Rouses will hold down the opposite end of the Miracle Almost Mile. The grocery will face stiff competition with eight others in a three-mile radius, but Rouses has established itself as a popular Louisiana store that features brands from in-state companies.
There are plenty of others lined up to take up space between those two endpoints on Camellia. Commercial Realtor Flo Meadows, of Latter & Blum, said the stretch will offer come-hither looks to customer traffic from Broussard and Youngsville as well as River Ranch.
In fact, she said, Camellia will become an extension of River Ranch. Its proximity to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center will lure doctors’ offices.
There’s land left, and possibilities abound for local and out-of-area investors. In a struggling economy, that's encouraging.