Seems everywhere you look, young people are demanding change, and oftentimes winning over their elders.
One of them is Asher Wilson, of St. Tammany Parish, who will join the freshman class at Fontainebleau High School in the fall.
Wilson’s long hair stretches below his elbows, which ran afoul of the rules in St. Tammany.
His parents, Zach and Faith Wilson, told him if he wanted to flout the rule, he would also have deal with the consequences.
Asher didn't want detentions on his school record.
So he set out to change the rule instead.
His yearlong crusade ended in success last month, when the School Board voted to toss the long-standing policy that limited the length of male students' hair to the base of the collar. And while they were at it, the board scrapped another policy that banned beards and goatees.
For Asher, the long hair is more than a fashion statement. He wants to donate it to Locks of Love, which makes wigs for children who've lost their hair to chemotherapy. Donated hair has to be at least 12 inches long, Faith Wilson said.
We’re sure Asher’s parents are proud of their son and the adult decisions he made. The people of St. Tammany Parish should be proud too.