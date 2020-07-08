Asher Wilson, center, who is starting Fontainebleau High School in the fall, started growing his hair out when he was about 12, partly in the hopes of donating it to Locks for Love but also because he likes wearing long hair. He and his family pushed to get the hair length policy for boys changed at St. Tammany public schools. Asher and his parents on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)