It may be disorienting to cheer anything other than glorious excess this time of year. But for quite a few New Orleans and area krewes and riders, this Carnival season is bringing a welcome dose of restraint, a modicum of moderation.
Which is to say that people along the parade route might catch fewer beads than in years past, and that this is a good thing.
A movement away from disposable plastic beads that wind up in landfills — or clogging drains meant to avert street flooding — has been bubbling up from the grassroots for a while now. Change has come in fits and starts, via periodic but limited efforts to introduce recycled throws — a challenging endeavor on both price and scale — or switch from beads to items that revelers might still want the morning after the parade.
A likely tipping point came in 2018, with news that the city had pulled a whopping 46 tons of beads out of catch basins on St. Charles Avenue, just between Poydras Street and Lee Circle. The story penetrated the public consciousness so much that in 2019 the Krewe of Muses satirized the situation with a float titled “Slinging in the Drain.”
This year, the move toward a greener Carnival is coming into its own, with several major krewes leaning in to the sustainability conversation.
Bacchus announced that it would throw less than half as many plastic beads as it did just five years ago. Reusable krewe throws include kitchen items from its hospitality-themed Bacchatality float and more than 10,000 T-shirts.
Rex is introducing metal drinking cups, in addition to the ubiquitous plastic go-cups.
Muses changed the mix in the packages it sells to members, with fewer beads and more items that have a second life, from bicycle bells to cosmetic cases to signature cocktail napkins. It’s one of several krewes throwing glass beads, a throwback to the days before plastic.
Centurions is selling riders packages of recycled beads from Arc of Greater New Orleans, a nonprofit that hires people with intellectual disabilities to repackage donated beads collected from drop-off points all over the metro area. This is definitely a growing trend; the group’s collections have risen from 20 tons three years ago to more than 186 tons this year.
If that sounds like a lot of change, those who subscribe to the “more is more” theory of Carnival needn’t worry. Overall spending on beads doesn’t appear to have dropped, and at the first big weekend parades, there were plenty of throws to go around.
Carnival traditions have always evolved, and a gradual shift toward a smaller environmental footprint shouldn’t alter the spirit of the celebration.
In fact, one could argue that it’s yet more reason to celebrate.