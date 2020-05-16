For those who are ready to get outdoors away from home, Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser provided some good news earlier this week. All but three of the state’s parks will reopen this weekend — and there’s a special opportunity for Louisianans.
As with so many reopenings today and later, it's not complete in the parks system: Bayou Segnette, Chicot and Lake Bistineau will continue to be closed because each is being used as COVID-19 isolation sites.
To slowly move into this important part of our staycation tourism to keep our own close to home, Nussenger said out-of-state reservations are being canceled, opening up more opportunities for state residents to enjoy one of the state’s outdoor gems during a beautiful spring season.
Nungesser added some lagniappe, encouraging campers to stay four nights rather than three. It’s easier for state park rangers and staffers to control things and help campers enjoy themselves when there’s limited in-and-out traffic. This move reminds us that it was just before the end of 2019 that the state gave overnight campers more flexibility by eliminating a three-night minimum stay on weekdays, encouraging visitors who wanted to enjoy cabins and campgrounds for shorter periods of time.
Starting Friday and through Phase 1 of the state’s reopening of the economy, “the parks will only be able to be enjoyed by Louisiana residents,” Nungesser said during a news conference hosted by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
There have been lots of cancellations since the governor’s stay-at-home executive order went into effect in March, so there’s plenty of camping opportunities across the state.
Nungesser also announced that the state’s nine museums will open, with limitations. That's sensible. We want people out and active, obviously, but safety should always be the first priority.
“I urge everyone in the state to take this time to be safe, but also get out and enjoy all the wonderful things right here in our backyard, like our state parks, historic sites, and state museums,” Nungesser said. “The road to our recovery starts with the strong people of Louisiana.”
He did issue an appropriate warning: Safety precautions must be in place, including wearing face coverings or masks, and no large public gatherings will be permitted.
No one should rush to the state parks if they’re not ready. Those who are excited about the opportunity should proceed with caution then cooperate to provide a good example for others who surely will follow.