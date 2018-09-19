The U.S. Senate is supposed to be the cooler head of America’s body politic, a place where principle, not passion, prevails over the people’s business.
That ideal has been hard to come by recently, as evidenced by the new controversy about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh was on a fast-track for confirmation by the GOP-controlled Senate. But at the eleventh hour, a woman has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago when he was in high school. Kavanaugh strongly denies the accusation, and the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear from both the accuser and Kavanaugh during a hearing on Monday.
The timing of the accusation raises obvious concerns about whether it was politically motivated, and Kavanaugh’s otherwise sound reputation as a decent man makes the accusation puzzling, too. His record as a distinguished jurist led us to endorse his confirmation for the court.
As painful as it will be, a public hearing is the best way to hear all sides. Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. John Kennedy serves on the Judiciary Committee and could be a key player in the questioning. The televised hearings on Kavanaugh’s confirmation have, so far, unfolded like an exercise in campaign fundraising, often more focused on theater than substance.
Given that sad precedent, no one will be surprised if Monday’s hearing turns into a circus. The public deserves better, though.
It’s time for the Senate to get back to its roots and show voters that grown-ups are in charge. As senators consider who will fill a vacancy on the highest court in the land, the stakes couldn’t be higher.