The U.S. Senate can move fast when it has to, particularly with an astute majority leader such as Mitch McConnell of Kentucky controlling its calendar.
But McConnell is not in a blazing hurry to schedule a vote on a resolution, which it appears will pass, to rebuke his White House ally.
At least four Republican senators have declared they will vote for a resolution rejecting the “national emergency” declared by President Donald Trump. With Democrats, that likely ensures the Senate will join the House in turning a thumbs-down on a transparent power grab from the White House.
The emergency declaration was seized upon by the president after Congress did not agree to massive funding increases for Trump’s much-touted giant wall along the Rio Grande and elsewhere on the border with Mexico — a wall candidate Trump repeatedly promised that Mexico would pay for.
The president’s policy is also unwise. A wall is a vanity project rather than a program for reform. Congress was willing to add some new money for border security, but the president created a political crisis by rejecting that offer.
The United States Constitution gives the power of appropriating federal money to Congress. The president wants to raid military spending funds, contrary to law, to build more wall.
It is dismaying that most Republicans, supposedly the conservative party, are backing Trump over the constitutional architecture of this country. The vast majority of GOP members of the House, including those from Louisiana, backed the presidential power play.
One of the key Republican backers of the resolution overturning the emergency declaration is Rand Paul, the junior senator from Kentucky. He said as many as 10 Republicans in the Senate would join to support the House position.
We urge Louisiana’s senators, Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge and John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville, to stand up for the Constitution.
Unfortunately, we have little hope that they will. Cassidy is up for reelection in 2020, and if there is one verity in GOP politics these days, it’s that you put the goodwill of Trump voters before anything else, including constitutional order.
Kennedy on CNN rejected the notion that it is a dangerous precedent that a future Democratic president could use to bypass Congress for liberal priorities.
“I don't think that the president doing this is going to end Western order,” Kennedy said. “The sun will come up the next morning. I do think he is probably rethinking the situation.”
Kennedy is right, in that the rebuke by House and Senate will not be the end of the matter. As McConnell projects, the president will likely veto the resolution of disapproval, the House will not have a majority to override the veto, and lawsuits over the matter will be fought out.
We hope that Kennedy is correct that the president is rethinking his course. Nor is he wrong that the country can survive, but the precedent being set is wrong and fraught with danger in the future.
Republics do not fall in one blow but bleed to death as constitutional order is transgressed. Each new cut, like that of the Trump order, must be opposed.