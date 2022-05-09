A college degree isn't a requirement to play in the National Football League. Though nearly every modern-day professional football player with the league has attended college, not all of them have graduated.
A star Florida State University quarterback, Jameis Winston led the Seminoles to a perfect regular season and a national football championship in his freshman year. He had another perfect regular season his sophomore year, all while pursuing a social sciences major with a minor in business. Then he opted to test his professional potential.
In 2015, Winston was the draft's very first pick, chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He promised his family he would complete the necessary class work to earn his degree.
It took seven years and lots of study and class time, but last month Winston was one of 70 Seminole student-athletes to walk across a Tallahassee stage as a college graduate. What a great thing for him, and what a positive message he sent to his young fans about value of education.
Some NFL players get their degrees and then join the league. Others leave college without finishing and never look back. Some may aim to return some day, but never do.
And then there are those like Winston. As we've seen ever since he joined the Saints in 2020 as a backup to Drew Brees, battled back from major injuries and earned his spot as the team's starting quarterback, this guy doesn't say quit.