For the moment, insurers are winning the fight over whether policyholders’ expenses should have been covered when Hurricane Ida threatened parishes so quickly that officials didn’t feel it was safe to issue mandatory evacuation orders.
State Farm and its subsidiary said that homeowners’ policies didn’t cover expenses, such as hotel rooms, if there was no formal evacuation order from a particular parish.
Many local officials, and state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, said the hurricane intensified so rapidly in the Gulf of Mexico last August that last-day evacuation orders could have caused havoc, with thousands of people on the roads as the storm struck.
An administrative law court ruled that Donelon overstepped his authority when he ordered State Farm and other companies to cover up to two weeks of living expenses in the crisis. The commissioner noted that many companies complied but a few others objected.
The judge’s decision in the State Farm case cannot be appealed but the Legislature passed a new law this year to require insurers to “interpret all actions of a civil authority without regard to whether formal orders of evacuation were issued” when determining whether to provide living expenses under what is called prohibited-use coverage.
While that is likely to help, state and local officials are worried that the debate over coverage introduced a “sense of doubt” about whether people should evacuate as a storm approaches.
“A sense of doubt (about whether to flee) is a challenge I’d rather not have to deal with,” said Casey Tingle, head of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. He said state and local officials have had lengthy discussions about how to handle storms moving in “the short timelines we have to deal with.”
Tingle’s practical advice was for homeowners to meet with insurance agents about their coverage before a hurricane strikes, but in the moment to put safety first.
That’s going to be ever-more essential as climate change warms Gulf waters and incubates stronger hurricanes that can escalate so quickly from modest tropical storms.