Trayford Pellerin’s unquiet death on the pavement of a Lafayette Thruway gas station last year left no one the better: not his family, who loved him; the police, called to that threatening scene; or the community, which a year later struggles for answers about justice. The specter of race — Pellerin was Black, the accused officers White — hovered over the case, especially in light of 2020 protests about Black men shot by White officers occurring around the country.
A grand jury this week declined to indict three officers involved in his shooting death; jurors considered the charge of second-degree murder. This much we know: Pellerin was armed with a knife, behaved in a threatening way, and, District Attorney Don Landry said, presented officers with seven instances in which they were justified to use deadly force. The no-bill decision seems reasonable, based on what Landry said was shown and told to grand jurors.
The Pellerin family vowed Tuesday to continue to seek justice; that is their right. They’ve posed the possibility of seeking federal review and their attorney is preparing civil action. But justice and fairness may be elusive: It is unjust and unfair that their family member battled with mental illness, nor is it just or fair that police believed they had to choose between stopping an armed man or not protecting bystanders.
Police officers are no miracle workers. For the most part, they are ordinary people routinely called upon to test their wisdom and mettle in fluid, extraordinary, dangerous situations. Sometimes, they choose between bad outcomes — then await others’ judgments. This week, the grand jury’s decision — their objective decision counts most — was that evidence failed to support the specific charges.
The community’s mandate is to learn from what happened and to find paths to better outcomes. Might that come through training police more thoroughly on de-escalation tactics or implicit bias? Might it come through deeper review of why tasers failed? Finding answers and limiting more bad outcomes would lend some meaning to Pellerin’s death.