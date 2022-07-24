The shooter in the Indiana mall was stopped by a legally armed private citizen after the shooter had killed three people and injured two more.
The irony is that the mall prohibited the presence of firearms on the property. If the armed citizen had adhered to that policy, how many more would have been killed or injured?
The places most likely to be designated gun-free zones are the places most likely to encounter the nuts with the intent to commit mass murder.
Property owners have the right to restrict firearms on their property. Citizens have the right to protect themselves. So, when a right is granted one person it often denies a right to someone else.
B.V. “BUTCH” POLITIO
retired dentist
Hammond