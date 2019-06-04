Faced with a House-passed bill that threatened to send Louisiana spiraling back into annual budget crises like those endured under former Gov. Bobby Jindal, a Senate committee has killed the measure.
It was not unexpected, and therein lies a tale.
The bill by GOP House leader Lance Harris of Alexandria would have rolled back a seven-year tax compromise struck by state lawmakers last year.
The senators on the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee rightly rejected Harris’ bill. It’s far too soon to start meddling with a tax deal that stabilized state finances after a nearly decadelong budget crisis in the Jindal years.
The House-backed bill would have gradually reduced the 0.45% portion of Louisiana's 4.45% state sales tax over four years. It would have been nearly eliminated by mid-2023, lessening state tax collections by an estimated $348 million.
That’s $348 million in real money, the state-generated tax dollars in the general fund. That’s the most important money, and it was the cutting of the general fund during the Jindal years that led to crises.
Revenue and Fisc, as it is commonly known in the State Capitol, is one of the key committees that includes close allies of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who opposed the Harris bill.
The panel earlier this session killed a separate proposal aimed at steering some of the general fund money to road and bridge work. On Tuesday, Republican state Rep. John Stefanski, of Crowley, pulled from consideration legislation aimed at undoing cuts to a hefty tax break for businesses' utility costs. The House-approved bill also faced certain defeat in Revenue and Fisc.
The senators were exactly right on the merits, particularly in Harris’ stunt of a bill. But it tells us something about the House that the tax-cutting bills were waved through that chamber with precious little discussion.
The House members expected that Revenue and Fisc would kill the bills, saving the state but allowing those in the lower chamber to preen in an election year as tax-cutters.
In one way, the system of having two chambers protected the public interest. Senators saw the potential for a budget disaster and blocked it.
But in another way, the entire process showed how cynical and self-serving the representatives across the hall can be. This was not a case of serious legislating. Harris, as majority leader, is particularly at fault. Leaders are supposed to be guardians of the House’s reputation.
We hope that when House members who championed the budget-buster bills go home to campaign, voters back home will remember the political games that representatives played this session.