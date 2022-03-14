If state Reps. Beryl Amedée and Kathy Edmonston have their way, Louisiana will take a giant step toward politicizing public health. Both want the state Legislature to override what parents and doctors normally decide.
Amedée, a Republican from Gray, filed House Bill 427 to block the administration of vaccines to minors on school property, with the exception of health clinics that are school-based. Edmonston, a Republican from Gonzales, filed House Bill 48 to keep colleges and universities from administering vaccines on their campuses.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and state Department of Health leaders have carefully moved Louisiana through one of the worst health crises we’ve faced. But assertive public health measures prompted resistance from a vocal minority of residents who claimed their personal freedom had been infringed upon — in essence, that individuals have the right to endanger the larger community.
The backlash prompted efforts to limit Edwards’ emergency powers, including the promotion and in some cases requirement of vaccinations against COVID-19. And the movement has spread to focus on all vaccines, including those in use for years.
The proposed legislation would end the practice of Louisiana Department of Health teams vaccinating students on campus with parental permission — against not only COVID-19, but also diseases such as influenza and whooping cough. These school events are often the easiest opportunities for students to get protected, and in some cases their only chance due to larger access challenges.
That makes no sense. If families want to take advantage of in-school vaccines, they should be able to without worrying about legislative posturing. That’s our definition of freedom.