Kelly and Steve Holley hold their son Nate, 12, across the street from the STEM School Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, Colo, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Nate is a sixth grader at STEM and was in the gymnasium when the gunshots began. Nate and his classmates hid in a closet for close to half an hour before the police came through and cleared the school. "I asked Nate yesterday how he felt about going to school and he said, 'It's not safe," said Steve Holley about a conversation with his son. (Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: COCOL700