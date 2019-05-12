We were moved last week, in the days leading up to Mother’s Day, by the images of moms waiting anxiously for their children after a school shooting in Colorado.
The shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch left nine students injured, one fatally. Luckily, most of the students were able to quickly reunite with their families, which included lots of dads waiting near the school, too.
But those pictures of the moms waiting to find and comfort their children reminded us that in an anxious and troubled time, it’s mothers everywhere who provide a sense of safety, peace and security.
For those of us blessed with good moms, the joy of being in a mother’s arms never quite leaves us. Mother’s Day is a special time to honor the household matriarchs. In south Louisiana, where generations so often continue to live closely together, such holidays resonate with particular depth.
So we’ll lavish a few gifts on our moms today, knowing full well that whatever we give them can’t hope to match what they give us — the assurance that things will be OK, even when life is hard and difficult to fathom.