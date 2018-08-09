Simone Levine of Court Watch NOLA, at podium, talks about the jailing of witnesses to crimes, lack of evidence in many cases, the behavior of judges, and other issues in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Court Watch NOLA Program Director Veronica Bard, left, Volunteer Coordinator Trezell Ragas stand by Levine, right.