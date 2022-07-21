It’s obvious that women and girls are second-class citizens in Louisiana, and that there are men in the state who really hate them. Jeff Landry is one.
With all the ferocious and tenacious meanness of a junkyard dog with a bone, Attorney General Landry is hellbent on prosecuting any doctor or health care professional who aids or assists in saving a mother’s life should she need intervention during a life-threatening pregnancy. The cruelty of this crusade is unconscionable.
Never in our worst nightmares did we think that motherhood in Louisiana could mean death due to vague laws that criminalize intervention in a life-threatening pregnancy. Sadly, this is where we are in Louisiana today.
Politicians like Jeff Landry need to be replaced by leaders who value the lives of the mother as much as they value the life of a fetus. Forced birth is anything but pro-life.
KATHY and TERRENCE VERIGAN
management consultants
Metairie