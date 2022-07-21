BR.abortionhearing.071922 TS 197.jpg

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to media members outside outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in Baton Rouge, as abortion rights protesters hold signs and shout to try to drown him out, after a hearing there on Monday, July 18, 2022. District Judge Don Johnson heard arguments regarding the state's 'trigger law' Monday to determine whether the clinics could continue to stay open temporarily or be shut down again, deciding in favor of extending the temporary restraining order one day, and requesting more information be presented to him before another hearing Tuesday morning. Court watchers agree the law will ultimately be either upheld or struck down by the state Supreme Court.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

It’s obvious that women and girls are second-class citizens in Louisiana, and that there are men in the state who really hate them. Jeff Landry is one.

With all the ferocious and tenacious meanness of a junkyard dog with a bone, Attorney General Landry is hellbent on prosecuting any doctor or health care professional who aids or assists in saving a mother’s life should she need intervention during a life-threatening pregnancy. The cruelty of this crusade is unconscionable.

Never in our worst nightmares did we think that motherhood in Louisiana could mean death due to vague laws that criminalize intervention in a life-threatening pregnancy. Sadly, this is where we are in Louisiana today.

Politicians like Jeff Landry need to be replaced by leaders who value the lives of the mother as much as they value the life of a fetus. Forced birth is anything but pro-life.

KATHY and TERRENCE VERIGAN

management consultants

Metairie

