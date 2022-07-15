If it weren’t for the prominence of the young man he shot and killed, an LSU basketball player, the overdose death of another inmate in East Baton Rouge’s aging prison complex might be considered a ho-hum event.
That’s a shame. Dyteon Simpson, 23, was sentenced to life only last week in the shooting of LSU’s Wayde Sims in 2018 — and that doesn’t mean overdosing from opioids in a holding area with other inmates.
Who’s minding the store? Sheriff’s deputies provide security at the jail, built in 1965 and renovated in the 1980s, which is technologically outdated and difficult to police.
It is also crowded, because the courts are crowded. Unlike Simpson, the vast majority of inmates in Parish Prison are awaiting trial, not yet convicted of a crime. The parish must pay to house many inmates elsewhere in the state.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has decried the pace of defendants getting trials, yet that’s a problem difficult to resolve.
All the moving parts of the criminal justice system are moving too slowly in Baton Rouge. Except, apparently, the pipeline of dangerous drugs in the jail.