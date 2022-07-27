When Drew Brees parted ways with NBC, the Saints legend shared some thoughts on Twitter about his future.
Brees said he might play football again, and while that seemed like a long shot, there’s nothing wrong with fantasizing about making tens of millions while taking the Saints back to the Super Bowl. Brees is 43, but Tom Brady is 44 and just un-retired.
The former quarterback also said he might coach his kids or focus on his businesses and philanthropy.
But there was one final possibility Brees mentioned that was a head-scratcher. “I might train for the pickleball tour,” he speculated.
That sent most folks to their smartphones to Google what pickleball actually is.
But now we know what Brees was musing about.
Major League Pickleball announced last week that Brees has become an investor in the “Mad Drops Pickleball Club.”
The quarterback described himself as “an avid pickleball player, fan and student of the game.”
But don’t look for the Mad Drops club to be playing in the Superdome. According to the announcement, the 12 teams in the league play tournaments, and the next one is in Newport Beach, California, in August.
That event will offer “the largest purse in the history of pickleball” — $100,000 for the winner.
That’s a lot of money, but maybe not to a fellow like Brees, who made about $90,000 for every pass he completed in 2020, his final year with the Saints.