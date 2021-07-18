The beating death of Ronald Greene, and a number of other incidents involving violence against Black motorists by State Police in the Monroe area, paint a disquieting picture of the state’s premier law enforcement agency.
The agency spun a web of lies, claiming that Greene died from injuries in a crash that followed a police chase.
It is easy to imagine that the beating of Greene, the coverup, and the treatment of other Black motorists will draw in the U.S. Justice Department, and State Police might wind up with a consent decree under the supervision of a federal judge, much like the New Orleans Police Department.
That may be the only way to rebuild confidence in the State Police, but in the meantime, voters might expect the agency and the administration of Gov. John Bel Edwards to at least be transparent about what went on within the Monroe-based State Police Troop F.
They are taking the opposite approach to the public record: Last week, The Advocate and The Times-Picayune went to court to try and get them to comply with public records laws.
The news organizations are asking a state judge to review sweeping redactions that the agency’s lawyers made to public records related to the death of Greene in 2019. The records in dispute are those of Master Trooper Kory York, one of 15 State Police employees whose employment records were requested by reporters on March 23.
State Police initially said that reviewing 9,000 pages of records would be too burdensome. They asked the news organizations to pay about $2,250 and warned that it would take time to review all of those pages and redact information that is not subject to state public records laws.
Reporters negotiated a compromise whereby the agency would provide the records of a single trooper to see whether the request for the remaining troopers’ records could be narrowed. That trooper was York.
Nearly three months after the original request, State Police provided the York records, but they were heavily redacted, with page after page completely blacked out.
For example, the agency blacked out most of a disciplinary letter addressed to York, who was suspended for 50 hours without pay for his role in the Greene beating.
Attorney Scott Sternberg argues that the redactions to the York records are “overly broad and inconclusive.”
While public bodies may keep secret records that document an ongoing criminal investigation, the news organizations argue that Louisiana law does not allow State Police to “simply place an otherwise public record into a criminal investigation to avoid producing it.”
“The actions of our State Police are the subject of national interest following Ronald Greene’s horrific death,” Sternberg said. “The taxpayers of our state deserve to know what our State Police knew about their troopers, and when they knew it.
“This is a much larger story than just Trooper York — but it starts with ensuring we can review the records of this trooper with minimal redaction to get to the bottom of the story.”
The suit will be heard by 19th Judicial District Judge Chip Moore. But a better outcome would have been for State Police and the Edwards administration to come clean about what happened to Greene and end a cover-up that stretched across two years.