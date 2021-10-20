Colin Powell cheated death in two tours in Vietnam and went on to a career of public service at the highest levels of the United States government.
And sadly, even though fully vaccinated, he suffered from a disease compromising his immune system and died of COVID-19 complications at Walter Reed hospital at age 84.
His life, truly an American success story rising from Jamaican immigrant parents in the South Bronx, will be long remembered and in some quarters vilified as he supported President George W. Bush in the second Iraq War, just as he so brilliantly waged the first under Bush’s father.
Yet the military that was so deeply wounded in the quagmire of Vietnam was in large part the creation of Powell. He vowed not to make Vietnam-era mistakes again and whatever the limits of American power — Afghanistan is a recent example — the military he left as a legacy is the most accomplished and powerful in the world.
Powell emerged during the 2008 election and beyond as an eloquent critic of Islamophobia in the United States. He was courted by both parties to run for president. Like his idol, George C. Marshall, he served as secretary of state during an era of turmoil but ultimately decided that political campaigns were not for him.
He will be greatly missed.