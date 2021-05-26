Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would increase the number of state Supreme Court justices from seven to nine cite some worthy goals: correcting the significant disparity between districts so that each justice is elected by something closer to an equal number of voters, and having the court’s make-up better reflect Louisiana’s racially diverse population.
And indeed, the status quo is problematic. Unlike congressional and legislative districts, Supreme Court districts aren’t currently redrawn every 10 years in accord with the latest Census numbers. In fact, they haven’t changed in more than two decades. Nor are they currently required to contain roughly the same number of voters. The districts now vary widely in population, from 324,033 registered voters in the New Orleans-based 7th district to 549,182 in the 5th, which includes Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
And while the state’s population is nearly one-third African American, just one of the seven current justices is Black. This discrepancy is the basis of a Voting Rights Act legal challenge that Senate Bill 163, sponsored by state Sens. Patrick McMath of Covington, a Republican, and Jimmy Harris, of New Orleans, a Democrat, would seek to settle. The proposal has passed the state Senate and is now before the House.
We agree that these problems should be remedied.
But we don’t believe that the solution needs to include an expansion of the court itself — a goal that seems to us to be aimed at making sure politically connected justices keep favorable districts to run in rather than at reforming the system as a whole. Adding two new well-paid justices, along with support staff, would increase costs. The nine-member court envisioned in the legislation is not justified by an overly demanding workload, and it wouldn’t serve the public any better than a more representative seven-member court.
There’s no reason why the Legislature can’t move to make the populations in each district substantially equal through the standard redistricting process, just as they do for other types of districts (some lawmakers argue that equal representation isn’t required here because justices don’t technically represent their districts the way legislators do, but we feel that everyone should have relatively equal say over who’s elected to the bench). The U.S. Supreme Court generally would disagree that judicial districts are not covered by the Voting Rights Act.
There’s no reason why lawmakers can’t mandate redistricting every ten years.
And there’s no reason why they can’t carve out at least one more district in which Black voters make up a majority — and perhaps fashion another district or two that might be more closely divided — rather than continuing to spread most of the state's Black voters among six majority-White districts.
Doing so would move the state toward giving all voters, no matter their race or philosophy, a more equal say in who gets to be ultimate arbiters of the law. And it would do so without adding the additional headache of transitioning from seven to nine districts, when the justices are elected to staggered 10-year terms. What it wouldn’t do is give every current justice who wants one a safe district.
But that’s their problem, not the voters’. And solving it shouldn’t be a priority of lawmakers who ought to be focused on improving the state’s court system, not on protecting anyone’s turf.