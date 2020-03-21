We know Dan Brouillette, a native of Louisiana who went to Capitol Hill to work with our delegation in Congress. After years as a delegation staff member, with members deeply focused on the energy industry, he also served in the private sector. He’s now the head of the U.S. Department of Energy.
And we’re confident that he hasn’t lost his mind: Despite the requirements of a 2015 law on sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, right now, with oil prices plunging across the world, would be a flat stupid time to sell U.S. government reserves of oil.
The president and Brouillette agreed. Consulting with key members of Congress, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish, the sales will be canceled. In fact, sensibly, the U.S. government plans to buy more oil.
Wow, a government decision to buy low, and maybe later sell high.
Still, the larger issue is why sales should be contemplated from a reserve that is intended for occasions of major national emergency. On more than one occasion, often over the objections of more farsighted Louisiana members of Congress, the Energy Department has been directed to make sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to get money for various initiatives.
The reserve is a vast amount of oil stored in salt domes along the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana. This oil is intended, and was used after hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and on other legitimate occasions, as a national protection against large-scale disruptions of oil deliveries.
It’s for emergencies. And if there is anything that is an emergency on Capitol Hill, it is not having enough money to spend.
We have long urged House and Senate to keep hands off SPR, but it’s a hard sell. For one thing, Congress’ spending “emergencies” seem to come at times when oil prices are low.
Buy high and sell low — that was what the Trump administration refused to do.
Here’s what Baton Rouge Congressman Garret Graves said in 2015: “(O) nly an entity as stupid as the federal government would buy oil at $75 a barrel, sell it at $45, then cook the books like you sold it at $90.”
We hope and expect that the current crisis over the coronavirus pandemic will abate and normal life, including economic life, will resume.
But that might take a while. Graves had earlier written to Brouillette that the U.S. DOE has time to wait on the mandated sales this fiscal year, and the authority to cancel them if circumstances justify that decision.
Graves was joined by another influential member, Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, as well as a Texas coastal member Dan Crenshaw. As they delicately put it, the sale “may not be in the best interest of the federal government.”
We're glad Brouillette took that advice.