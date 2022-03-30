They say that every vote counts. On Saturday, that was the case in West Baton Rouge Parish, where a routine renewal of a property tax for schools failed by a single vote.
Complete but unofficial results show the renewal failing on a 974- 973 vote during Saturday’s election. Voter turnout was around 11%.
Without the tax, schools stand to lose a crippling $8.6 million a year. The good news is that the school board can ask for a redo sometime before the tax actually expires next year.
The margin is notable but perhaps this is a lesson that the days are over for routine renewals, at low-turnout elections like those in March tend to be. Perhaps voters, or at least as many who bothered to show, felt that governments were getting additional federal money this year, so didn’t need a local tax.
It's a false argument, as much of the federal money is for one-time purposes. Property taxes for annual expenses, including teacher salaries, are dependent on voters backing renewals year in and year out — in this case for ten years into the future.
Local officials might have to rethink their tax strategies, in Port Allen and elsewhere.