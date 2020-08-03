In his hit song "Telephone Road," Steve Earle tells of three barhopping brothers from Lafayette who make their way to Houston because there are no jobs for them in Louisiana.
Earle cut the song in 1997, but it’s just as true today as it was 23 years ago.
Folks in Louisiana always look longingly toward Texas, which seems so prosperous and well-governed.
And we know it well, because we all have brothers and sisters and cousins and sons and daughters who have relocated to Texas in search of better times.
So we couldn’t help but notice last month when Elon Musk picked Austin as the site for Tesla’s fourth vehicle assembly factory.
The factory will build pickup trucks and other vehicles for the electric automaker. It will employ 5,000.
That’s a big triumph for Texas and the state won the prize without offering any tax breaks, though local governments chipped in. There's a lesson right there: Texas has no state income tax, and it supports higher education. Government relies on high property taxes and local control of tax revenue, although there is a substantial state business tax that is little noticed by most people, who focus on the absence of the income tax.
Louisianians wish we could be more like Texas, but when it comes time to vote, we don’t act like we mean it.
In Louisiana, authority is concentrated in Baton Rouge. Thanks to the clout of assessors, property taxes are low. Sales taxes are high and income tax rates are unfavorable in comparison with Sunbelt states. We are weak on supporting higher education, even in good times.
And Austin? Well, its growth speaks for itself. In 1970, Austin and Baton Rouge were about the same size. Both were college towns, but many at that time would have thought LSU the best-positioned for the future, because it was situated in the heart of the increasingly technologically driven petrochemical industry. Texas' oil and gas wealth endowed its universities; Louisiana's was used to keep other taxes low. The rest is history.
Part of its secret is that Austin treasured what was special about itself. The slogan "Keep Austin Weird" appealed to the youth of America, and they responded. Travis County became a magnet for young talent from across the nation. Technology companies noticed.
Every time folks speak longingly of Texas, we’re reminded to Earl Long’s famous admonition: “Someday Louisiana is going to get good government — and they ain’t gonna like it.”