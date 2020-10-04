During the 1960 presidential campaign, Republican candidate Richard Nixon injured his knee on a car door while campaigning in North Carolina.
The knee became infected, and Nixon was sent to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment. He was sidelined for two weeks.
Sixty years later, the 2020 Republican candidate, President Donald Trump, is in the same hospital, fighting off the coronavirus.
The ’60s were a different time, and our politics were more orderly, more collegial, more substantive.
But it was good to see that our civic fabric has held together enough that Democrats and Republicans paused to offer their prayers.
The tone was set by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the former vice president, fresh off a bruising debate with the president.
"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden said in a tweet. "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."
We join that sentiment, and we hope all Louisianans do as well.
Critics of the president will be tempted at this moment to attribute his infection to his cavalier attitude about the COVID-19 threat, the laxness about mask wearing and the large rallies.
But other political leaders have also been infected, from Great Britian's Boris Johnson to Louisiana’s senior senator, Bill Cassidy, who is a physician. Anyhow the American people can decide for themselves next month what they think of the president’s management of the pandemic.
Hopefully this medical scare will ease the political divisions over COVID-19.
That includes here in Louisiana, where legislators, many scorning masks, called themselves back to Baton Rouge this month to trim the emergency powers of Gov. John Bel Edwards. Some in the House removed Plexiglass partitions separating the desks, a gesture of pointless defiance.
The coronavirus threat won’t vanish no matter how much we might wish it so. Shutting down businesses has caused real pain, but also real progress. Our infection rates are down and our hospitals are better prepared.
We have supported moves to reopen our businesses and reclaim our lives. It was great to see fans in the stands at Tiger Stadium last month, though we wish more of them had been wearing masks.
But Louisiana’s economy is built on travel: hosting people looking for a good time and extracting the fuels that power transportation.
Until we tame the virus, those economic sectors will not recover, and easing shutdowns will not restore our economy if people are afraid to come to Louisiana.
As the president recovers, we should remember that the coronavirus crisis is still alarmingly real.