As the nation belatedly learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre that occurred 100 years ago this month, another historical wrong was quietly revisited in the north Louisiana town of Colfax.
The subject was the Easter Sunday assault by a White mob against some 150 Black men who occupied a courthouse in support of local officials elected during Reconstruction. Between 62 and 81 Black men died, mostly after they surrendered, Washington Post opinion writer Charles Lane wrote recently. So did three White men, two likely shot by in the chaos by comrades.
Yet officials in Louisiana falsely labeled the incident a “Negro Riot,” and in 1951 erected a plaque that misstated the facts and celebrated the dawn of Jim Crow.
“On this site occurred the Colfax Riot in which three white men and 150 negroes were slain,” it read. “This event on April 13, 1873 marked the end of carpetbag misrule in the South.”
Thanks to some modern-day truthtellers, the offending marker is now down. Credit Dean Woods, a Shreveport native who learned his ancestor participated in the massacre and set out to heal old wounds. And credit Mandi Mitchell, assistant secretary of economic development, who, when contacted by Woods, recognized the affront and worked to fix it (because LED owned the marker, the state could remove it). Also credit Grant Parish officials who decided not to put up a fight.
Last month, the sign was quietly carted away for eventual placement in a museum. If that comes to pass, we hope it will be displayed in full context that will include information on why it was erected in the first place — and on the decision to correct the record and remove it from public view.