We may have missed the part where anybody sought out Attorney General Jeff Landry’s medical guidance concerning COVID-19. But he offered it recently anyway, in a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg published as an “exclusive” on the conservative Breitbart website.
And it’s about as persuasive as you’d expect from a man Louisianans hired to be their official lawyer, not their doctor.
In the letter, Landry cried censorship and bias over Facebook's removal of a video featuring a Houston physician claiming the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is a “cure” for the deadly pandemic ravaging the country. This is not a view that is backed by any reputable medical organization or study.
Stella Immanuel also argued on the video, which was retweeted by noted hydroxychloroquine proponent President Donald Trump, that the existence of the cure means there’s no reason to take widely-mandated safety precautions such as wearing masks.
Landry, who has tested positive for COVID-19 himself, claimed that he’s not endorsing her message. But he said it belongs in the marketplace of ideas alongside recommendations by the World Health Organization, and argued that Facebook’s determination that the video spread dangerous misinformation is rooted in “hysteria, fear and politics.”
But Landry can’t have it both ways. By weighing in — and by prominently copying the president on his letter — he’s absolutely picking sides.
If he must do so, we’d hope he’d instead promote the best available medical guidance. He could quote Dr. Chris Thomas, a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, who said recently that hydroxychloroquine has "absolutely no benefit" and "proves to be ineffective" in treating COVID-19, and that it can cause cardiac problems. Or Landry could amplify the words of Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, who said on “Meet the Press” that the country needs to “move on” and focus on other preventive measures and treatments.
Instead, Landry effectively embraced a doctor who has made bizarre claims, including that certain medical issues involving the reproductive system are cause by dream sex with demonic spirits — and who inspired the Texas Medical Board to reiterate that there’s no known COVID-19 cure and to warn physicians against offering “false, misleading or deceptive advertising or statements.”
An official who cared more about public health than political jockeying would understand that promoting fringe theories and players could muddy an already confusing situation, and possibly cause real harm. Or at the very least, he’d stick to his own lane and leave the medical advice to the professionals.