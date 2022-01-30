Truer words were never spoken about the State Capitol: “Self-preservation is a human trait.”
That insight is going to be on fullest display for three weeks starting Tuesday, as the Legislature convenes to draw new district lines for a host of offices, not least their own.
As state Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, said above, in a discussion held by the Council for a Better Louisiana, there’s an inherent conflict of interest in members of the Legislature drawing their own district lines.
Our legislators have steadfastly refused to adopt a more nonpolitical redistricting process, which we have urged them to do. Even in some states where that has been done — by independent commissions or panels of experts — some legislatures have balked at the results.
The Constitution says legislatures will draw the lines after the census, and that’s what our particular band of self-interested mapmakers will do by themselves. But the politics go deeper than that: Legislators must also draw new lines of the districts for U.S. Congress as well as state offices like the Public Service Commission.
For Congress, party-line politics are at issue, as the majority Republicans don’t want to create political difficulties for their five incumbent members of Congress. And that draws in the federal Voting Rights Act, which requires equitable representation of the races in redistricting.
All of which has led to calls for a second minority-majority House district, there being only the one from Louisiana, now held by U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans. The new census numbers show that about a third of the state's residents are Black.
A poll sponsored by the NAACP, Louisiana Progress and other liberal groups showed Louisianians want the new maps to be equitable among the races; Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has voiced support for the idea, and holds the all-important veto pen. It’s not clear, though, if a map can be devised that creates a new minority-majority district without zigzagging all over the state.
The poll also found that three out of four voters want districts more competitive between the political parties. Yet the reality is that members of Congress are just as focused as any other human beings on self-preservation — and perhaps more so. They are politically influential and generally get their way in redistricting.
But as Republicans in Alabama recently found out, courts can balk if racial gerrymandering — drawing maps for political advantage — is too egregious.
How much is too egregious? When self-preservation is at issue, perhaps the biggest arena for the action will be over seats in the Legislature. Not only are members personally involved in the process, but shifts in population mean a lot more when they involve 39 seats in the Senate and 105 in the House, rather than six in Congress.
Some seats in northern parts of the state that have been losing population in recent years will have to be consolidated, and new districts drawn in more populous southern parts of the state, including perhaps an additional Senate seat on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.
In theory, as members of the CABL panel on redistricting said, it’s easier for the public to be involved because the once difficult calculations for district lines are now a matter of a few clicks on a computer mouse pad.
But unraveling the political machinations is very difficult without a baseline for the public. That’s what an independently drawn map by a nonpolitical and expert commission would have provided.
Now, we’re starting with incumbent lines, which are in the self-preservation sweepstakes the grand prize for the insiders.