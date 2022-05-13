We know disasters in Louisiana. The people of Lake Charles are still waiting to see more concrete aid from hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020. Then there was Hurricane Ida in 2021.
And when the word disaster comes up, we think of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Endless red tape for every disaster in recent years has all too often slowed to a crawl the aid that our state desperately needed more quickly.
With Louisiana officials having much experience with HUD recovery aid, they can get through the hoops as fast as anyone. But that’s no consolation for people waiting for things like reconstruction money for homes and businesses in afflicted regions.
One of the problems is that the HUD's disaster aid program for recovery is not permanent, but must be reauthorized in law continually. Another is that a new rulemaking procedure through the glacial publication and review processes of the Federal Register must be started anew for every hurricane.
This is a challenge fought for years, especially after hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, by the Louisiana delegation in Congress. This year, those bipartisan efforts may bear some fruit.
But it is a difficult battle. Just ask longtime members of the delegation who have played point on these thorny bureaucratic questions, such as former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu of New Orleans after 2005, or current U.S. Rep. Garret Graves of Baton Rouge, who has worked across party lines to push for better responsiveness to disasters by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as HUD.
The Biden administration proposes in its new budget to make the key program, HUD’s Community Development Grant Program — Disaster Relief, permanent. A bipartisan group of senators, including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge, is pushing for more reliable funding and a less bureaucratic process for getting the DR aid checks out the door.
Such a move is long overdue. Louisiana has heard too much of the following for almost 20 years now: We’re from the government, and we’re here to help you — eventually.