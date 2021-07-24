There are few things more entertaining than the combination of water and summertime. Floating down the Amite River is a popular pastime in Livingston Parish.
Alas, as with swimming on beaches when the warning flags are up, tubing down the river — maybe with an ice chest or two in company — can be a dangerous way to meet the water.
One man drowned and another 15 needed to be rescued from the river recently, and that’s despite warnings earlier in the year from authorities that people ought to be more responsible.
Despite the rash of close calls and death, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks can only do so much about a business whose customers enter the waters of their own accord.
“This happens every year, and we’ve checked with our attorneys and everyone we can possibly check with,” Ricks said. “You’ve got a private business. You’ve got adults making decisions on whether or not to go Tiki Tubing. I don’t have any ordinance or any regulatory control over something like that.”
We can’t argue with that. And water safety can be ignored by boaters and swimmers anywhere, with disastrous results. But at least warnings ought to be made clear that the get-out point is really where people need to get out, and somebody has to be the designated chief tuber, or whatever you may call it.