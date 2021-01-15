Tolerance and dissent may seem at odds, but in America they are vital components of our national, and local, communities.
Let’s make those values watchwords for our community in the emotional circumstances of the most hotly contested national elections in memory.
Calm is another value. It is needed as people agitated by the election result, whatever side one is on, may gather in the coming days.
There have been calls for rallies over the weekend in support of embattled President Donald Trump. There are Martin Luther King Day commemorations on Monday where even in a global pandemic many may gather. Inauguration Day looms next week when President-elect Joe Biden can drop the -elect part.
It is a credit to the participants that Louisiana’s protests at the State Capitol, supporting the current president despite his refusal to accept his legitimate defeat at the polls, have been peaceful. There was of course some fiery rhetoric, but no one was incited to violence. There was also prayer and patriotic sentiments.
Capitol officers and Louisiana State Police were alert but unobtrusive.
Let that be a model for the next few days. But there is no question, as with the wave of Black Lives Matter protests nationally last year, in a big country there are going to be bad actors in such large gatherings. The authorities are right to be vigilant.
Louisiana is not an exception, as internet calls for protests at all 50 state capitals is putting law enforcement on alert for what should be, for our hardworking police departments, a relatively easy holiday weekend.
A spokeswoman with the FBI’s New Orleans field office said the agency was preparing along with state and local police for an “armed call to action protest” scheduled at the Louisiana State Capitol. Louisiana State Police said the agency is anticipating "protests," plural.
An “armed call to action” is clearly troubling in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a Trump-incited mob last week.
No one should want to see those scenes repeated in capitol buildings around the nation, or indeed anywhere else.
The sensible guidance from Gov. John Bel Edwards: “I just put a call out to the people of Louisiana who are intending to participate that we’ll protect your right to do it. At the same time, we’re asking you to make sure you follow the law. We’ll remind you as you gather that you’re doing so during a pandemic. And there’s no doubt that last week’s event at the (U.S.) Capitol became a super-spreader event.”
Let us pray that protests be focused on political issues and not incitements to violence. Particularly in the South, we put a premium on good manners. That’s important for Biden supporters, too, as the side victorious in the last election should not be taunting those on the other side.
Be safe and be calm. Not bad advice for this weekend.