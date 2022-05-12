A national union astonishingly calling for the resignation of Baton Rouge’s highly regarded Chief Murphy Paul? This latest salvo makes no sense and can safely be disregarded by citizens.
The International Union of Police Associations, not the Baton Rouge local of the union, blasted Paul in a statement. Crime is a real issue, in hundreds of cities today, but the statement does not hold together; it complains that the chief has not done anything to recruit officers or raise pay, both untrue, although obviously areas where unions automatically want more done.
The real issue: “issuing unfair discipline and forcing officers to leave.” The union has pushed back against Paul’s decisions aimed at bringing more professionalism to a department in dire need of it.
What has Paul done? He’s delivered raises but is right to push for more for public safety. He’s drawn major federal grants and been recognized at the White House for his work. And he’s taken on officers for misconduct, at vast trouble and expense.
That last included making it clear that the shooter of Alton Sterling in 2016 was not the kind of young man that the Baton Rouge Police Department ought to have in its ranks. He’s right.
If there is more that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Metro Council can do to support Paul and BRPD, they ought to do it.
That’s the real answer to today’s crime wave.