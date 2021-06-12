With a light use of his veto pen, Gov. John Bel Edwards tried to curb the worst pork-barrel instincts of the Louisiana Legislature.
It’s not enough. The governor could have rejected more of the projects and earmarks sought by legislators as political graft. He vetoed a few small road projects and the like, mostly in areas represented by his harsher critics. Guardian of the public purse? Not really.
But a real issue is why the legislative leadership allowed this abuse of taxpayer money to happen in the first place.
The practice of, essentially, buying votes in the Legislature with pork has been curbed considerably in recent years but this session marked a return to the bad old days.
At around $100 million in the earmarks and projects we’re aware of — there will have to be a full accounting in the coming weeks — legislators appear to have been very amenable to the power of suggestion: Federal funds and higher-than-expected state revenues caused by the post-pandemic rebound made the Legislature feel flush.
Earmarks give lawmakers the ability after the session to point to financial wins they gained for their districts, attend groundbreakings for projects they helped fund and take credit for new police cars, road repairs and recreational equipment.
But not only are these projects typically wastes of state money given that university buildings and roads and cultural institutions are often crumbling — the State Capitol itself needs extensive repairs — there are two really bad political effects of the pork barrel.
One is that local governments get used to going to their legislators instead of standing on their own two feet and asking their voters to fund local needs.
Another is that the pork barrel shows the weakness of legislative leaders. Instead of leading, they become followers, compelled to buy votes with a project or an earmark.
At the end of the session, the ladling of state money for local projects shows a level of failure right up to Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.