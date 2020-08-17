Sometimes it pays to have prominent friends with worldwide fame.
Corey “C-Murder” Miller may be getting excited about his chances for a turn of fortune since Kim Kardashian says she’s going to take up his cause.
In a Sunday tweet, Kardashian, who is preparing to be an attorney, said she’s aware of Miller’s cases and she’s lining up support to challenge his conviction for a fatal shooting of a teenager at a Harvey nightclub in 2002. Miller, 49, is serving a life prison sentence after a Jefferson Parish jury found him guilty of shooting Steve Thomas, 16, during a fight. Though his initial 2003 conviction was overturned, a jury in a 2009 retrial found him guilty of second-degree murder.
Kardashian, using the hashtag #FreeCoreyMiller, noted that Miller was convicted with a nonunanimous 10-2 verdict, a verdict that would not be acceptable today. The U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split jury verdicts earlier this year. The problem is that the court did not decide whether its decision should be applied retroactively to all inmates who were convicted by split juries.
There’s the rub.
Miller is the younger brother of Louisiana rap guru Master P. He and about 1,800 less famous inmates are serving time in our state based on split-jury convictions. In 2018, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment to end split-jury verdicts in felony cases. But that only applied to crimes committed after that year.
Kardashian clearly is placing her foot in our state’s arena with the bet that she can influence the high court’s decision as it considers the case of life prisoner Thedrick Edwards. Edwards was convicted by a divided jury of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and five counts of armed robbery during a 2006 crime spree in Baton Rouge. He seeks retrial.
Oral arguments are likely this fall, and criminal justice reform advocates are lining up to fight to invalidate old split-jury verdicts now that they are no longer a part of our future.
The U.S. Supreme Court decision noted that retrials would be expensive. They certainly will be. Miller’s situation makes it clear, once again, that it is important that Louisiana deal with the anticipated costs and consider the complications as a critical part of ensuring foundational constitutional rights.
If someone is wrongly accused and convicted, that’s wrong. If an entire jury isn’t certain, there shouldn’t be a conviction.
Kardashian and advocates like her with less fame are right that the split-jury’s time has come and gone.