On a farm tour in Louisiana, the diversity of products grown for the world is vividly demonstrated: sugar cane in the south, soybeans and corn and cotton farther north, yams and strawberries and timber, as well.
It should not be forgotten that we're a farm state, as well as an energy-producing state from oil and gas.
While it's worthwhile for the state's governor, John Bel Edwards, to join in farm tours with Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, the fact is that the state government can do only so much for the farm economy. Many of the issues ahead are federal, including the threat of trade wars that imperil farmers' access to world markets.
In Plaquemine, across the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge, sugar cane farmers talked about the problems with their $1 billion industry. They have concerns over tariffs imposed on a multitude of U.S. goods after President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and possible changes in the temporary guest worker visa programs, which threaten much-needed labor for farmers.
Farmers are also worried about transportation, which is mostly a state and local responsibility, although federal funding is a key component in building major arteries.
In Plaquemine, farmers complained that traffic backups along certain corridors and weight restrictions on aging bridges force them to shift their hauling routes, making the trips more costly and time-consuming.
"We hear it everywhere we go, and it's a real challenge we have to have a conversation about," Edwards said.
That conversation, though, is heavily freighted with politics.
Both Edwards and Strain know the state needs to invest significant dollars into upgrades and new construction for the region's highways. But Strain can read the political tea leaves as well as anyone: "Tell me something: How do y'all feel about a road tax?" Strain asked the crowd in Plaquemine.
It’s not uncommon to hear crickets in a field. But that's not a realistic response to the road crisis in the state.
No one is happy about raising the gasoline tax that is the key funding source for state highways, but it has not been increased in Louisiana for decades. Farmers are big payers of fuel taxes, obviously, for transporting crops to market and operating machinery in the field.
The burden cannot be entirely on state government, as cities and parishes also should be contributing to the solution on nonstate roads. But that raises political questions, too, as Strain observed: "A lot of the roads we need to target aren't state highways. And the problem is these small towns and parishes don't have road money, either. But we're getting real close to it dangerously affecting our economy."
A solution requires steady and long-term investment, and it's been far too easy for far too many years for politicians to avoid the issues. And given the silence greeting Strain's question on fuel taxes, it appears politicians read the feelings of the farmers correctly.
But funding transportation can't really be a gas can kicked down the road again.