From left, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., La. Director of Agricultural Finance Authority René Simon and and Gov. John Bel Edwards talk before Strain and Edwards spoke to and took questions from sugar cane farmers during their visit to the Alton Landry Inc. farm in Plaquemine, Thursday, July 19, 2018. The visit was a continuation of the listening tour held last November when Strain and Edwards visited farms across the state covering the state's major commodities.