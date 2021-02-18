They say courtesy is never wasted, and “please” is one of the most useful words in the language.
From Gov. John Bel Edwards lately, and especially because of Carnival’s annual climax — in ordinary times, anyway — the please rhymes with pleas, as in pleading with people to avoid letting down their guard against the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
“Our conduct should not change in the foreseeable future,” the governor said in announcing an extension of the virus-spawned restrictions on large gatherings of people.
“Please, be very smart and very courteous about how you act and please wear your mask, distance, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you are sick, protect the vulnerable and, when you are able to do so, get vaccinated,” the governor asked. Again.
If all this sounds familiar, it should.
We missed Mardi Gras as much as anyone, and we suspect that includes the Edwards family, too.
Further, we’re quite sure the governor worries every time that he publishes restrictions on activities, because those often result in real financial pain for small businesses. They, like families, have lived with a lot of difficulty over the past year. Some businesses have not made it.
Some families have not, either. Domestic violence cases are up. The U.S. Congress is still debating legislation on coronavirus relief that will extend a lifeline through enhanced unemployment benefits and support for small businesses.
Who can guess how long this will last? The governor said his restrictions, sort of a modified Phase 2 in the parlance we’ve had to get used to, will be extended to March 3 “at least.”
The pace of vaccinations is continuing but even that has its challenges. Edwards noted that those vaccinated should continue to wear masks and observe social-distancing strictures to protect those not yet able to get the shots.
The theory is that variants, at least one already observed in our state, will make the virus much more contagious than it already is.
Mother Nature conspired with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's heavy enforcement of anti-loitering laws on major streets in the French Quarter. Unlike last year, New Orleans — and the rest of the state — did not see large gatherings, so we were not spreading coronavirus like crazy.
We’ve seen that movie. Louisiana does not need any super-spreading events.
Many of us have not entirely followed every rule set down by the experts, but folks in Louisiana often have. If we can stick to it through Lent, the good trends in case loads and hospitalizations can continue.
Please.